IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Assam from Today

By Pratidin Bureau
India Meteorological Department
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram are likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall from Monday (March 29) to April 1.

The IMD predicted that heavy rainfall may also lead to landslides and inundation of low lying areas at some places over South Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

The IMD in a press statement said, “Under the influence of strong lower level southwesterlies winds from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places are very likely over Northeast India during 29th March-02nd April with maximum activity on 30th and 31st March.”

“Isolated heavy falls on 29th March and 01st April and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 30th and 31st March are very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram,” it added.

The weather department has also warned thunderstorm, lightning, hail and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) during this period. The maximum activity is expected on March 30 and 31 over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

