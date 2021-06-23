IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in NE States till June 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Northeast states for 5 days up to June 27, 2021.

The weather department in a report said that heavy rainfall is likely to hit isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.

It has also predicted thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over the Northeastern states.

The weather department predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely to hit isolated places over Assam &

Meghalaya on June 24.

It also predicted that thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya.

On June 25, heavy rainfall is likely to hit isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, according to the prediction by the department.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on the day.

On June June 26, heavy rainfall is likely to hit isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to hit isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya,

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, the IMD has predicted.

On June 27, heavy rainfall is likely to hit isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, as per the prediction by the IMD.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

