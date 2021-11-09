NationalTop Stories

IMD Predicts More Rainfall in Chennai, Issues Orange Alert

By Pratidin Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast more rain for Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu, once again starting today. The weather department in a bulletin said that the cyclonic circulation over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kilometres above the main sea level, persists.

According to a PTI report, the low-lying areas in Chennai have remained water-logged for the past couple of days. The report also stated that four people have been killed in the state due to the rains.

The IMD also issued orange alert in 14 districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni and Tirunelveli.

The PTI report also stated that surplus rain water gushed out of reservoirs while several roads in the state resembled swollen rivers on Monday. Over 60 houses suffered damage, 4 killed, authorities said, as alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the state. The deaths due to rain-related incidents took place in Chennai, Theni and Madurai districts, the report stated.

Most roads and bylanes were submerged under water in Chennai while there was water up to two feet in low lying localities. Power supply was also disrupted in several areas considering safety.

