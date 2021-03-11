Imphal: Assam Rifles Sentry Injured In Grenade Attack

Suspected insurgents lobbed grenade at an Assam Rifles transit camp at North AOC, Minuthong in Imphal on Wednesday night. An Assam Rifles jawan Bimal Rai was injured in the grenade attack.

As per reports, Rai was on sentry duty at the entrance of the transit camp when the incident occurred. He was rushed to the military hospital at Leimakhong. He sustained injuries on his left hand.

So far, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway by Imphal West Police.