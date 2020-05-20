Imphal: Delhi returnee Mother-daughter duo tests COVID positive

A mother-daughter duo who returned from Delhi to Manipur on April 16 tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (May 19), taking the total tally of the active case to seven in the state, officials said.

The duo hailing from Kamjong district had gone to Delhi for an eye operation, staying at rent at Kotla Mubarakpur, and had “consulted at AIIMS” and treated on April 8 last.

The 64-year-old mother- 23-year-old daughter duo is “asymptomatic as of now.”

They left Delhi (Safdarjung) on a bus on April 14 and entered the state through Mao Gate bordering Nagaland and were quarantined at IIIT Govt Quarantine Centre in Mantripukhri.

The twenty co-passengers who came with her have been identified and “contact tracing has been initiated” as per protocol.