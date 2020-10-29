Imphal-Dimapur Highway Movement Resumes

After being completely disconnected for four days at a stretch due to a massive landslide, the movement of vehicles resumed on the 110km Imphal-Mao-Dimapur sector of the National Highway 2 in Manipur’s Senapati district on Wednesday evening, officials informed to various news outlets.

The road construction work at Khongnem Thana village, 72 km north of Imphal under Senapati district was completed in the four days, where Imphal bound goods trucks were stranded.

The state Public Works Department officials informed earlier that the complete restoration of the highway would take time. The new road being built is the main supply route of the state, officials informed.