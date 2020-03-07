Imphal: Man With Fever Kept in Isolation at RIMS

A man with the symptom of ‘fever and cough’ has been kept in isolation at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) as a precautionary measure, said health officials on Saturday.



Manipur Health Director K Rajo Singh in a statement has said that the case, however, does not meet the line of Covid-19 and is being managed on the line of influenza, like isolation, symptomatic treatment for fever and cough.



The man had arrived at Imphal Airport on Friday. As he was having ‘fever and cough’ he was taken to the isolation ward of the RIMS, the official said



According to the officials, the man had visited Dhaka recently.



Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a recent review meeting on coronavirus had told people to avoid mass congregations and celebrations like the Yaoshang (Holi) festival.



The state government has also suspended biometric attendance in government offices for a month as a precautionary measure.

The Chief Minister also said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking all precautionary measures to combat the menace.

Screening of visitors has also been conducted at the entry points of the state at Moreh, Behiang, Sinzawl, Tusom, Kamjong, Mao gate and Jiribam besides the international airport at Imphal.