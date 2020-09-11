Imphal: Manipuri Man Found Dead

A Manipuri man was found dead at a bridge under mysterious circumstances near his village on Thursday. He was reunited with his family in 2018 after he went missing for 40 years.

The man identified as Khomdram Gambhir Singh, 72, was spotted by joggers who passed the area on Thursday morning. He was resident of Manipur’s Imphal West district.

“We received the information about the incident on Thursday morning,” a police officer stationed at Patsoi police station under Imphal West district said.

A team of police rushed to the spot followed by a team of mobile forensic team along with concerned officials for necessary procedure, he added.

According to sources, no case was registered in connection to his death at the request of his family and the submission of a declaration.

Gambhir was a former member of paramilitary Manipur forces. He disappeared in the late 1970s and was finally traced in Mumbai in April 2018.

He returned to his native place on April 19, 2018 after the Manipur police coordinated with Mumbai police.