Important Updates From Assam Budget 2021-22

The first budget session of the Himanta Biswa Sarma led government takes place at the Assam Assembly Cabinet meeting on Friday.
Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog tabled the Assam Budget 2021-2022 starting the session with few lines from the renowned Litterateur of Assam, Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s poem.
The Finance Minister of Assam, Ajanta Neog submitted data of Rs. 566.20 deficit budget. Budget presented on the Assembly meeting was fro Rs. 2,89,367 crore.
Here are the important announcements from the Assam Assembly budget 2021-2022:-
- The government will continue to work firmly to control the spread of Covid in Assam.
- The budget will provide relief to the people amid the pandemic situation.
- This budget will be documented for 5 years.
- Increase in GSDP over the last 5 years.
- New Kalakshetra to be established for the tea tribes of Assam.
- Daily wage of tea tribes has been increased to Rs. 38.
- New division will be created for the Bodoland area.
- 4 new Assam Police battalion will be established.
- 4 new forensic laboratories will be established.
- Special scheme announced for children who lost parents to Covid-19, the Chief Minister’s Child Services Scheme.
- Government paid Rs. 2.5 lakh to each woman widowed due to Covid-19.
- Micro Finance Load waiver worth Rs 75,00 crore funded.
- 1 lakh unemployed individuals to be appointed soon in 89 various departments of Assam Government.
- Rs. 1800 crore earmarked for implementation of Arunodoi Scheme in the state.
- More importance will be given on the implementation of Assam Mala Scheme in Assam.
- Conversion of district roads into high speed road corridors.
- Special importance on Assam Handloom and textile industry through self-reliant independent women.
- Embankment of 1000 km length will be converted to roads.
- Electricity facilities to be provided to each Anganwadi centres and Primary Schools. Rs. 13.50 crore funded.
- Target to build 10,000 more Anganwadi centres in the state.
- Rs 400 crore earmarked for PM’s Fasal Bima Yojna.
- Proposal of Rs. 9.60 crore for the Sipajhar Garukhuti.
- 18 new projects proposed to be introduced to accelerate government scheme.
- Proposal to set up 8 women minority colleges.
- Smart phones will be given to government students of class IX an X which will benefit 8 lakh students of the state.
- Free sanitary napkins will be given to Class VI to XII students.
- Special assistance to small business and craftsmen along with financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to each group/person in collaboration with the PMSVA Nidhi Scheme of India.
- Proposal to declare Tamulpur a new district in the state.
- Proposal to set up Assam Cultural Project in New Delhi.
- 5 new medical colleges are proposed to be set up in Golaghat, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Bongaingaon and Tamulpur.
- Proposal to set up 10 new Commando Battalions.
- New Wildlife Sanctuary named Ajgar proposed in Goalpara.
- Proposal to provide financial assistance to 100 year old Educational Institutions.
- State University to be established in Karbi Anglong.
- New Zoos to be set up in Dibrugarh and Silchar.
- Sivasagar will be declared as a heritage site.
- Rs. 2340.23 crore proposed for Agriculture department.
- Rs. 595.09 proposed for Animal Husbandry and veterinary care.
- Financial Assistance to families of martyrs in Assam Movement. Bullet-hit injured to get one time grant of 2 lakh.
- 50 new border police stations to be established along interstate border.
- Rs. 8 crore for the revival of Shilghat Assam Jute Mill.
- Rs. 9389.54 crore is funded to the Department of Primary Education.
- Children of Jornalists who gets 75% and above in HSLC will get 30,000 rupees and those who get 75% and above in HS will get 50,000 rupees.
- Rs 8023.69 funded for panchayats and rural development departments.
- Importance will be given to women in 1100 self help groups of tea tribal section in the state.
- Funds will be provided for opening grocery shops and buying auto rickshaws.
- Rs 74.24 crore proposed for tourism department.
- Relief will be given to Tea industry in terms of taxes.
- Tax collected of Rs. 3,501 crore in the first 3 months of financial year 2021-22.