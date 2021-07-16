Important Updates From Assam Budget 2021-22

The first budget session of the Himanta Biswa Sarma led government takes place at the Assam Assembly Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog tabled the Assam Budget 2021-2022 starting the session with few lines from the renowned Litterateur of Assam, Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s poem.

The Finance Minister of Assam, Ajanta Neog submitted data of Rs. 566.20 deficit budget. Budget presented on the Assembly meeting was fro Rs. 2,89,367 crore.

Here are the important announcements from the Assam Assembly budget 2021-2022:-