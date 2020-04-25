Impose Governor’s rule in BTAD: Ranjeet Dass

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Impose Governor’s rule in BTAD: Ranjeet Dass
1

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Saturday urged for Governor’s rule in the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous Districts (BTAD). As the term of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is going to expire on April 27, he urged for Governor’s rule in BTAD.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Dass said, “We appealed to the Assam Governor to impose Governor’s rule in the BTAD instead of extending the term of the current BTC administration.” He further added that as the date for the election was announced, the existing BTC administration cannot continue in BTAD.

It may be mentioned here that BTC elections were scheduled to take place on April 4, but it was postponed following the outbreak of novel Coronavirus.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Delhi assembly election: BJP releases 57 candidates list

Regional

Oscars 2019: Rima’s ‘Village Rockstars’ gets official entry

Pratidin Exclusive

Sixty illegal stone quarry near Kaziranga poses grave threat to the existence of…

Entertainment

BRICS forum posthumously presents award to Sri Devi

Regional

Mother-Daughter Goes Missing From Lalmati

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap enjoys lovely Assamese cuisine

Comments
Loading...