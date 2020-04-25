Impose Governor’s rule in BTAD: Ranjeet Dass

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Saturday urged for Governor’s rule in the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous Districts (BTAD). As the term of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is going to expire on April 27, he urged for Governor’s rule in BTAD.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Dass said, “We appealed to the Assam Governor to impose Governor’s rule in the BTAD instead of extending the term of the current BTC administration.” He further added that as the date for the election was announced, the existing BTC administration cannot continue in BTAD.

It may be mentioned here that BTC elections were scheduled to take place on April 4, but it was postponed following the outbreak of novel Coronavirus.