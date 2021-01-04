In-person Visits In Assam Prisons Restart Today

After a gap of nearly ten months, inmates of all prisons in the state of Assam will finally get to meet their relatives, starting from Monday.

The prison visits were suspended since the end of March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

According to the fresh guidelines issued by the state government, all inmates in prisons will be allowed to visit relatives twice a day.

Around 1400 inmates of Gauhati Central Jail would be allowed to interact with visitors from 9 am today.

The state currently has six central jails, 22 district jails, a special jail in Nagaon, open air jail in Jorhat and sub jail in Halflong.