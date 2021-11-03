IN PHOTOS: Brahmaputra Deepotsav Celebrations

Brahmaputra Deepotsav Celebrations were underway on November 3 at the newly inaugurated Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Center (Old DC Bungalow). The heritage center was beautifully lit up with Diyas, overlooking the majestic Brahmaputra.

Diyas lit up the viewing decks

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking at the event said that climate change is real and focus must be on restoration. He spoke about the importance of the river Brahmaputra and laid plans for riverside development.

He said that relocation of government offices were underway to empty the bank, adding that work was in progress to turn the unpredictability of Brahmaputra into a predictable economy.

Ashok Singhal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Queen Oja, member of Lok Sabha and Chandra Mohan Patowary, MLA were some of the guests present at the event. Cultural programs followed the CM’s speech.

The Entrance
The way in
The Old DC Bungalow
The Amphitheatre
CM Sarma speaking
Diyas were lit on the viewing decks
Cultural programs

