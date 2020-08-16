Incessant Rain To Continue In Hyderabad

Hyderabad has been experiencing incessant rain since Friday night, and the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), has predicted that there is more to come.

The IMD issued a ‘red alert’ for the third consecutive day on Saturday, forecasting extremely-heavy rainfall in isolated regions of the State till Sunday.

Two control rooms are being set up in Hyderabad. Two choppers have also been deployed for rescue operations. The state disaster response force has been put on alert.

A New Indian Express reported stated since late on Friday night, most parts of the city have registered around five centimetres of rain. In some areas like Asifnagar, Malakpet, Golkonda, Redhills, Shaikpet and Jubilee Hills, rainfall was continuous. The rains led to slippery roads and waterlogging in several areas. Areas such as Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Begum Bazar, Hyderguda, Trimulgherry, parts of Secunderabad, Madhapur, and the Old City were plagued by knee-deep water.

The Chief Minister said there was a threat of inundation due to overflowing tanks in Warangal and Karimnagar.