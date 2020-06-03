Incessant Rainfall Affects Train Service in Haflong

Due to incessant rain for the past few days, train services in Haflong has been suspended following landslide below railway tracks between Mupa and Kalachand railway station since Monday night.

The NF Railway has suspended all trains running through Dima Hasao district temporarily till the restoration. This has affected the train running in between Lumding and Agartala. More than ten trains have been affected. Delhi bound special train coming from Agartala had returned back and other train bound to Agartala had been halted at Lumding railway station.

Around 200 meters of soil below the track was subsided on Monday night and on Tuesday morning the situation deteriorated as more soil caved in damaging a large portion of the track areas. Sources said that the new route will be constructed as filling the trench will take more time.

A report of fresh landslide has also been received near Maigrendisa railway station on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the railway authority is working on war footing to restore the service soon and the engineer is also camping in the area. The restoration work might take several days to week considering harass weather conditions in the district.