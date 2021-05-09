Incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal Submits Resignation Before Guv | Exclusive Pics

Assam incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday submitted his resignation before Governor Jagdish Chandra Mukhi at Raj Bhawan.

As per reports, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to be the next Chief Minister of Assam and the formal announcement shall be made at the BJP legislature party meeting at 12 noon.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, was also present during the tender of Mr. Sonowal’s resignation.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar along with two central observers, party general secretary Arun Singh, National Organizing Secretary B L Santosh and vice president Baijyant Jay Panda will be present along with the newly elected BJP MLAs of the state.

After the declaration of the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on Sunday noon, the BJP led coalition will meet Governor Jagdish Mukhi to stake claim to form the government. As per reports, the meeting with the governor will be held at around 4 pm this evening.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister will take place on Monday.