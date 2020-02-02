Top StoriesSports

Ind beats Nz by 7 runs, clinches series 5-0

By Pratidin Bureau
This is the first time a team has won a five-match T20I series by a margin of 5-0. This is also the first time India have won a T20I series in New Zealand after failing to do so in two attempts previously. 

Rohit Sharma’s impressive half-century and stunning bowling performances by pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini led India to a 7–run win over New Zealand in the 5th T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Batting first, Rohit Sharma’s 60-run innings took India to 163 for 3 – a total considered to be slightly below par on the placid track. But just the previous two T20Is, Indian bowlers made the total bigger than it actually was to restrict New Zealand to 156 for 9.

