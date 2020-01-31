Ind vs NZ 4th T20I: India beat New Zealand in super Over

India beat New Zealand in the super over in the fourth T20 International in Sky Stadium, Wellington on Friday. Chasing New Zealand’s target of 14 runs in the super over India succeeds to achieve the score in the fifth ball of the over.

Chasing India’s 165-run target, New Zealand lost the 1st wicket in the score of 22. Bumrah took the wicket of Martin Guptill. After that Colin Munro and Tim Seifert almost make sure New Zealand’s win. Collin Monro was run out by Virat Kohli in the score of 96 at 11.4 over.

In the 19th over Shardul Thakur took wickets of Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert was run out by KL and Mitchell Santner was run out in the last ball of the second innings and the match ends in a tie.

In the beginning, New Zealand won the toss and elected to ball first. KL Rahul 39 runs in 26 balls and Manish Pandey 50 runs 36 balls helped India to make a score of 165 runs with a loss of eight wickets.

Shardul Thakur was declared Man of the match. Indian Cricket Team already sealed the five-match T20I series in the third T20I.