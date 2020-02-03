Ind Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma ruled out of the ODI & Test Series

Rohit Sharma ruled out of One Day International (ODI) and Test Series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma suffered a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on February 2. This news was confirmed by a top BCCI official on Monday.

In that match, Rohit Sharma retired hurt in his score of 60 after picking a calf muscle injury.

India will play three ODI from February 5 and two World Test Championship games in Wellington and Christchurch in New Zealand starting from February 21.

Replacement Rohit Sharma is not declared till now.