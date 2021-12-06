NationalSportsTop Stories

IND VS NZ Test: India Clinch Series With Victory On Day 4 Of 2nd Test

By Pratidin Bureau

India has clinched the two-match Test series against New Zealand on the fourth day of the second test being played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

After putting up 325 on the scoreboard in the first innings, men in blue restricted the New Zealand line-up for a paltry 62, led by superb bowling spells from Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Coming out to bat in the second innings, already holding a lead of 263, India added a further 276 runs. The men in blue declared their innings at 276/7, setting a mammoth target of 540 for the Kiwis to chase for victory.

Related News

Russian President Putin To Visit India Today

Nagaland: 6 Hour Bandh By NSF, Sec 144 Imposed In Mon…

Assam: 3 Peddlers Arrested From Nalbari, Drugs Seized

NTAGI To Meet Today On Covid-19 Vaccines For Children

The bowling charge in the second innings was led by Ashwin and Jayant Yadav who took four wickets each to bowl out New Zealand for 167, registering their biggest ever Test win by runs (372).

Notably, India have now won 14 consecutive Test series at home.

Meanwhile, in the first innings, New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel had bowled outstandingly to become only the third bowler in Test cricket history to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

ALSO READ: Russian President Putin To Visit India Today

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Polls: RJD To Contest In Alliance With “Like-Minded” Parties

National

Indian Railways to Convert 5K Coaches to Isolation Wards

Assam

2004 Dhemaji Blast Verdict Postponed To July 4

Assam

Sonitpur: Bajrang Dal Members Attacked by Miscreants

Assam

Drugs Seized In Juria: 1 Arrested

Assam

Mancachar: Administration Carries Out Eviction Drive