IND Vs NZ Test: India End Day 1 Strongly At 258/4

By Pratidin Bureau

Notably, India has rested Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah for the game with captain Virat Kohli expected to be at the helm for the second game to be played from December 3 onwards.

The first test of the two-match test series against New Zealand was underway today at Kanpur. Team India ended the day at 258/4 with fifties from Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and debutant Shreyas Iyer.

On Day 1 of the first day, stand-in Captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat. India started brightly but found themselves at 145/4 after some fine bowling by New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson. But Iyer and Jadeja stood firm for a 113 run partnership for the fifth wicket after Jamieson had taken the wicket of Rahane.

The other wicket was taken by Tim Southee when he got Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara again failed to convert a strong start into a big score as a run of poor form continues.

By the end of the day’s play, Jadeja stood not-out at 50 and Iyer at 75. Play will resume tomorrow at 9.30 pm IST. It is being broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

