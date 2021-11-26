IND Vs NZ Test: Shreyas Iyer Scores Maiden Test Century On Debut

Notably, Iyer along with Ravindra Jadeja had scored a 113 run stand for the fifth wicket on the first day to steady India’s ship after New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson had bowled well to remove India’s top order.

Indian batter and debutant Shreyas Iyer slammed his maiden test century on Friday on the second day of the first test against New Zealand, being played at Kanpur.

At lunch, India’s total stood at 339 for the loss of eight wickets. Shreyas Iyer batted well to score his maiden test century on his debut. He stood out as New Zealand’s Tim Southee made light work of the lower order registering his 13th five-wicket haul.

Notably, Iyer along with Ravindra Jadeja had scored a 113 run stand for the fifth wicket on the first day to steady India’s ship after New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson had bowled well to remove India’s top order.

Umesh Yadav (4) and Ravichandran Ashwin (38) are currently on the crease.

ALSO READ: Constitution Day: 14 Opposition Parties Boycott Event at Parliament