Ind Vs SA 3rd Test: India At 75/2 At Lunch On First Day

The first day of the third Test is underway at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town in South Africa and India have scored 75/2 at lunch. Indian won the toss and elected to bat.

This is the third of the three-match Test series which is tied precariously at 1-1. India lost two early wickets in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal who went for 12 and 15 respectively. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are currently at the crease.

Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada were the two wicket-takers.

Notably, Captain Virat Kohli and Umesh Yadav have come in for Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj in the starting lineup.

The lineups in full:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

