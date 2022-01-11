NationalSportsTop Stories

Ind Vs SA 3rd Test: India At 75/2 At Lunch On First Day

By Pratidin Bureau

The first day of the third Test is underway at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town in South Africa and India have scored 75/2 at lunch. Indian won the toss and elected to bat.

This is the third of the three-match Test series which is tied precariously at 1-1. India lost two early wickets in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal who went for 12 and 15 respectively. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are currently at the crease.

Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada were the two wicket-takers.

Related News

UP: Infant Snatched Away By Monkeys, Dies After Being Thrown…

India Successfully Test-Fires Naval Version Of BrahMos…

Guwahati: Health Inspector Arrested On Bribery Charges

Delhi Won’t Go for Total Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal

Notably, Captain Virat Kohli and Umesh Yadav have come in for Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj in the starting lineup.

The lineups in full:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

ALSO READ: UP: Infant Snatched Away By Monkeys, Dies After Being Thrown Into Water Tank

You might also like
Assam

Vast Area Of Mayong Inundates By Late Floods

Pratidin Exclusive

Bronze statue of Assamese literature legend Hemchandra Baruah unveiled at Gauhati…

Entertainment

Sania shares son Izhaan’s first picture on social media

National

‘One nation, one ration card’ soon: Modi

Assam

Satra Mukti to burn C(A)A in Meji

Top Stories

Assam Crosses 800 Covid Deaths