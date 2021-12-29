Ind Vs SA: India Lead By 146 Runs In The Second Innings Of First Test

The fourth day of the first Test between India and South Africa will be played today at the SuperSport Park in Centurion in South Africa.

The men in blue hold a 146 run lead, coming in to bat for the second innings on the fourth day, after bowling South Africa out for 197 in the first innings. India had scored 327 in the first innings, guided by a solid opening stand. KL Rahul scored his first century against South Africa while opening partner Mayank Agarwal chipped in with another 60 runs.

South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi was in fine form, picking up 6 wickets to dismiss India’s batting order including the wicket of captain Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada also picked 3 wickets.

Coming in to bat, South Africa managed to put 197 on the board for the first innings, pegged back by some superb bowling from the Indian pacers. Mohammed Shami picked up 5 wickets, reaching a personal milestone of 200 Test wickets in the process. Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with 2 wickets apiece while Mohammed Siraj picked another to restrict the South African batting order.

Coming in to bat for the second innings, India scored 16 for the loss of one wicket at the end of the third day’s play, extending their lead to 146 runs. Opener Mayank Agarwal went after scoring just four runs, caught behind the wicket off the bowling of Marco Jansen.

The Indian team will look to build on it and post a good total for the Proteas to chase. India will aim to win the series in what is captain Kohli’s second visit to South Africa with his earlier visit ending in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

