Ind Vs SA Test: India Win 1st Test Emphatically By 113 Runs

India defeated South Africa in the first Test by 113 runs. The first Test of the three match series was being played from December 26 at the SuperSport stadium in Centurion in South Africa.

Having led by 146 runs in coming in to bat in the second innings, India’s batting order largely failed, putting up 174 and setting a target of 305 for the Proteas to chase for victory. In reply, South Africa managed to score 191 runs as the Indian bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran riot on the pitch.

The opposition captain Dean Elgar scored 77 in the second innings, after being dropped by Shami off his own bowling. On a pitch that favoured a strong pace set-up, the Indian seamers came up trumps. Bumrah picked 3 ending the match with 5 wickets while Shami ended with 8 wickets in the match, picking up 3 in the second innings.

For a new-look South Africa side, Temba Bavuma looked promising, chipping in with important runs while Captain Dean Elgar also played a good knock in the second innings but could not steer his team to victory.

On the other hand, India’s batting order largely failed to impress with only K L Rahul shining, having scored a century, his first against South Africa, in the first innings. It was the bowling performance from the Men in blue that guided the team to victrory, also India’s first ever Test win in Centurion.

The second match will begin from January 3 at the Wanderers Stadium at Sandton in South Africa.

