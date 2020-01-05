Ind vs SL : Match abandoned due to damp pitch

The India vs Sri Lanka first T20I at Guwahati has been abandoned without a ball bowled. Disappointing news and some sloppy preparation on the part of the organisers.

Despite the rain stopping well before the cut off time, the authorities could not arrange the game. And they have only themselves to blame as the groundsmen failed to safeguard the 22 yards.

The groundstaff tried taking unique steps to dry the pitch, including the use of hair dryers and steam irons to tackle the situation, but those efforts eventually went in vain.

The teams now move to Indore where the second match of the series takes place in a couple of days, and we’re hoping the players and fans get greeted with clear skies at the Holkar Stadium.