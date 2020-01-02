Ind vs SL T20 | Sri Lankan team arrives in Guwahati

The Sri Lankan cricket team, led by veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, arrived in Guwahati on Thursday evening for the first Twenty-20 international against India amid tight security after the city witnessed widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Both the teams have optional training sessions, Sri Lanka followed by India in the evening,” an official of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) said.

The Sri Lankan team headed straight to the team hotel amid thick security cover. The members of the Indian team are expected to arrive in batches on Friday for the series opener on Sunday.

About 27,000 tickets of the 39,500-capacity Barasapra Stadium has already been sold out.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunatilleke, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Dasan Fernando, Wanidu Raja, Kasun Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Moonakan.