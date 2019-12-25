Ind Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Tickets Available on BookMyShow

By Pratidin Bureau
The online tickets of the T20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati are available from Wednesday morning at 8 AM.

The match is scheduled to be held on January 5, 2020, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. One can buy their tickets from the website BookMyShow for the upcoming cricket match.

It may be stated here that the minimum rate for the tickets is Rs 1500/- and the maximum rate for the tickets is Rs 5500/- only. Moreover, students can get a special discount in this regard, where they could buy the tickets at only Rs 300/-.

After the Guwahati T20 India & Sri Lanka team to depart for Madhya Pradesh where 2nd T20 scheduled at Holkar Stadium Indore on 7th January where Maharashtra Cricket Association Gahunje Pune to host last and final match on 10th January. All day-night matches will start on its reporting time at 7:00 PM (19:00 IST).

Reportedly, the players of both the teams will arrive in Guwahati on January 2, 2020. It is to be mentioned that the stadium has a capacity of 40,000.

