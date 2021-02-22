Independent MP Mohan Delkar Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel

An independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli (and Daman and Diu), Mohan Delkar, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on Monday.

Initial investigations suggest that Delkar died by suicide as a suicide note was found.

The 58-year-old politician, a father of two, was found dead at a hotel on Marine drive.

“A suicide note has been found. Investigation is being done. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem,” Mumbai Police said in a statement.

The seven-term MP was in Congress earlier. He was the Congress president of Dadra and Nagar Haveli before he quit the party in 2019. He had represented Dadra and Nagar Haveli in parliament since 2004.

Additionally, he was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs.