India: 2293 new COVID cases, biggest jump in 24 hours

India has reported highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 2,293 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 tally across the country crossed 37,336 on Saturday that included 1,218 deaths. There were 71 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, out of the total number of patients, as many as 9,951 people have been cured or discharged or migrated.

In Maharashtra, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has crossed the 10,000-mark with more than 485 deaths. The positive cases in Maharashtra have reached 11,506, with 1,879 discharged cases.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday decided to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown for two more weeks with effect from May 4 till May 17.