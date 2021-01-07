India: 2nd COVID Vaccine Dry Run On Jan 8

Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout next week, a second dry run will be conducted on January 8 across all districts of the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

However, two states have been exempted from the same. The dry run took place in Uttar Pradesh on January 5, while Haryana is organising today.

“As a simulation of actual execution, another round of dry run/mock drill in all 700+ districts of all States/UTs is planned on January 8, 2021 to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery in each district of all States/UTs,” the Ministry said.

“Each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run including a public health facility (District Hospital/Medical College), private health facility, and rural or urban outreach sites,” an ANI report quoted.

1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained on the process to be followed at the vaccination sites which include beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain & logistics management, bio-medical waste management, AEFI management, and reporting on Co-WIN software.

The first dry run of the vaccination drive took place across 125 districts covering all States/UTs on January 2. The dry run was also conducted to familiarise the state, district, block, and hospital-level officers on all aspects of the COVID-19 rollout.