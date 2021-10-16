India To Get 30 Cr Covid Vaccine Doses Every Month By Jan 2022

India will have a capacity of more than 30 crores Covid-19 vaccine doses by next year per month, which includes Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, and Biological E, sources told ANI.

The country will have a vaccine capacity of 28 crore doses this month, which includes 22 crore Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and 6 crore doses of Bharat Biotech Biotech’s Covaxin, and production of 60 lakh Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D doses are also ready, said the government sources.

The Centre has already procured more than 26 crore doses in the month of September and plans to achieve 100 crore doses next week.

Moreover, reports have mentioned that the production of 60 lakh doses of Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D are already ready with the company and Biological E will be submitting the data till November end of phase -3 trials. The Biological E is the third Indian company to make Covid-19 vaccines. The fourth company that is expected to provide doses is Gennova. The mRNA vaccine doses of Gennova will be available by February.