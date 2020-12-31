India: 5 More Cases of UK Covid Strain Detected

India recorded five more new cases of mutated coronavirus, taking the total cases count to 25, the health ministry said on Thursday.

“A total of 25 cases of mutant United Kingdom virus detected in India after genome sequencing. Four new cases found by NIV, Pune and one new case sequenced in IGIB, Delhi. All 25 persons are in physical isolation at health facilities,” the health ministry official said, reported news agency ANI.

India had detected 14 new cases on Wednesday, out of which nine were in Delhi, four in Bengaluru, and one in West Bengal’s Kalyani.

On Tuesday, six people — three from Karnataka and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh — who returned from the UK were found to be carrying the new variant.

The new variant of the virus detected in Britain has triggered widespread concern and travel restrictions across the world. The variant of the coronavirus is 70% more transmissible.

About 33,000 passengers arrived from the UK at various Indian airports from November 25 to December 23, the government statistics stated.