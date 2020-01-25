India all set to celebrate 71th R-Day tomorrow

India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26. The event is marked by the President’s speech, exhibition of military power, parade, hoisting of the national flag, some traditional performances, honouring brave-hearts of the country, among other activities in New Delhi.

Assam tableaux artists rehearse ahead of the forthcoming Republic Day function, during a press preview in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The Assam tableau at the Republic Day Parade will showcase the bamboo and cane crafts of the state, a senior government official informed. The tableau will also showcase various dance forms of the state, especially ‘Bhortal dance’ of Assam.

Brazil’s President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will witness the Republic Day (R-day) Parade 2020 on the Rajpath in New Delhi as chief guest. This will be the third time that a Brazilian president will grace the Republic Day Parade. Previous instances were in 1996 and 2004.

Regiments of Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces march along the Rajpath while India’s defence prowess is on display with latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems.

The Parade showcasing India’s military might will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. The Parade will start with the hoisting of national flag by the President of India.

Besides President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministerial and party colleagues along with politicians from various parties will be present at the Parade.