India Allows Pak to Use Its Airspace For Imran Khan’s Sri Lanka Visit

India has permitted Pakistan to use to its airspace for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka.

Khan is scheduled to have his maiden visit to Sri Lanka today (Feb 23).

Earlier in 2019, Pakistan had denied Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight to use its airspace for the US and Saudi Arabia travel citing alleged human rights violation in Kashmir.

Due to the same, India had taken up the issue (denial of permission to VVIP flights) with International Civil Aviation Organisation — a specialised agency of the United Nations. 

VVIPs are usually granted permission by countries to use their airspace for international travel but Pakistan’s denial of permission to a VVIP aircraft was an aberration.

