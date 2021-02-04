Top StoriesRegional

India: Arunachal Tops COVID Recovery Rate With 99.61%

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Associated Press
Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang informed that the state has topped across all states and union territories in COVID-19 recoveries with a recovery rate of 99.61 per cent.

“As health is wealth, our government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu has attached top priority to health sector and all possible steps were taken to defeat the killer virus,” the minister said to Arunachal24.in, adding the “COVID-19 vaccination has been going across the state and continue till last man is inoculated”.

Besides Arunachal, Mizoram has a recovery rate of 99.09 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

Both the northeastern states have a recovery rate above of 99 per cent making it in the top five states with the highest recoveries.

Meanwhile, the other northeastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Tripura have 98 per cent and has surpassed the national average recovery rate of 97.05 per cent.

Nagaland has 98.83 per cent, Tripura – 98.78 per cent, Assam -98.66 per cent, Meghalaya – 98.49 per cent, Manipur – 98.25 per cent, and Sikkim has 96.44 per cent.

