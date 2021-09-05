India Bags Fifth Gold At Tokyo Paralympics

Krishna Nagar on Sunday bagged India’s second gold medal in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics after defeating Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in the men’s singles SH6 class final. This was India’s fifth gold at the Games.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal-winning list. Bhagat had claimed the first gold in badminton in SL3 class on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para“.

Union Law Minister wrote on Twitter, he promised to bring home Gold and he has delivered! So proud of you @Krishnanagar99 !

Earlier today, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, a 38-year-old district magistrate from Noida ended his campaign with a historic silver in the men’s singles SL4 class final.





