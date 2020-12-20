India Bags Nine Medals At Boxing World Cup

In a proud moment, Indian boxers won a total of nine medals at the Cologne Boxing World Cup held in Germany. India came second overall after claiming three gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that the country has managed to achieve tremendous progress in the sport.

“Our Indian boys and girls have won 9 medals including 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals at the prestigious Cologne Boxing World Cup. India has achieved tremendous progress in Boxing. My hearty congratulations to our star boxers” the minister tweeted.

Our Indian boys and girls have won 9 medals including 3 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bonze Medals at the prestigious Cologne Boxing World Cup. India has achieved tremendous progress in Boxing.

My hearty congratulations to our star Boxers! pic.twitter.com/tZE680sSPT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 20, 2020

The three gold medals were bagged by Amit Panghal, Manisha Moun, and Simranjit Kaur. Women boxers Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Manish (57kg) won gold medals.

Manish Moun (57kg) defeated compatriot Saskhi 3-2, while Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) beat Germany’s Maya Kleinhans to finish on top in their respective categories.

Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg) had claimed the sole gold among men.

Veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for silver after an injury forced him to withdraw from the finals. Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) Gaurav Solanki (57kg), and Mohamed Hussamudin (57kg) had claimed the bronze medal in their respective categories.