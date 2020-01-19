India beat Australia in 3rd ODI

India defeated Australia by 7 wickets in Bengaluru and wins the series 2-1 today. India beat Australia by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare to win the three-ODI series. Chasing a target of 287, India got off to a good start as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul shared a 69-run stand. In Shikhar Dhawan’s absence due to injury, Rahul opened the innings. Ashton Agar took his wicket.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took up the mantle to keep the run chase on track. Rohit scored his 29th ODI century, eighth against Australia whereas Virat Kohli registered his 100th fifty-plus score in ODI cricket. Rohit got out for 119 losing his wicket to Adam Zampa. Kohli missed his century as he lost his wicket to Josh Hazlewood on 89. Shreyas Iyer ensured India reach home safely as he scored an unbeaten 35-ball 44 alongside Manish Pandey who finished the run chase with two boundaries.

Rohit Sharma (119) and Virat Kohli (89) played audaciously to put India on the course of victory. Shreyas Iyer then fired 44 off 35 balls to see India home. Earlier, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. Mohammed Shami got the early breakthrough by taking David Warner’s wicket in the third over. Finch fell victim to a horrible mix-up with Steve Smith as he got run out for 19. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added 127 runs for the third wicket.

Labuschagne departed soon after reaching his maiden fifty. Smith went on to score his 9th ODI century, his first after two years. The ploy to send Mitchell Starc at No.5 didn’t work as he got out for a duck. Ravindra Jadeja got Starc and Labuschagne’s wicket. Alex Carey looked threatening but Kuldeep Yadav got his wicket in the last over of his spell. Ashton Turner failed to make an impact as he lost his wicket to Navdeep Saini. Shami ended with four wickets for 63 runs. He got the wickets of Smith, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa in the death overs.