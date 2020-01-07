India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

After the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Guwahati, Virat Kohli-led Team India on Tuesday defeated Sri Lanka in the second T201 match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. After the victory, India has taken a 1-0 lead over Sri Lank in the three-match T20I Series.
Chasing a target of 143 runs, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul formed a 71-run partnership. Later, Shreyas lyer and Virat Kohli then took the charge and the skipper struck a brilliant six to take India over the line.
The third T20I between both teams will be played on January 10.
- Brief scored: India 144/3 (KL Rahul 45, Shreyas lyer 34, Hasaranga 2-30)
- Sri Lanka 142/9 (Kusal Perera 34, Avishka Fernando 22, Shardul 3-23)