India beat West Indies and Wins Series

The Indian team has defeated the West Indies by 4 wickets in the last and decisive match played in Cuttack. With this, India won the three-match ODI series 2-1. Let us know that the first match of the three-match ODI series was won by the West Indies by 8 wickets. After this, in the second ODI, India made a spectacular comeback by beating the visiting team by 107 runs. In the decisive ODI match of the series in Cuttack, the Indian team defeated the Windies and made the series their name.

With these series victory over the West Indies in Cuttack, India has done an amazing job of winning 10 consecutive ODI series against the Caribbean team. After losing the toss at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the West Indies team scored 315 runs after losing 5 wickets in 50 overs. The Windies gave India a target of 316 runs for the match and series victory. In response, India achieved the target in 48.4 overs.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave Team India a bang. Both added 122 runs for the first wicket. In the 22nd over, Jason Holder caught Rohit Sharma out by Shai Hope. Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring 63 runs. Rohit scored 8 fours and a six in his 63-ball innings. Lokesh Rahul was dismissed after scoring 77 runs. He was caught by Shai Hope off Alzari Joseph. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 7 runs. Alzari Joseph was caught by Chemo Paul. Rishabh Pant (7) was bowled by Chemo Paul. After this, Sheldon Cottrell bowled Kedar Jadhav (9). Captain Virat Kohli was dismissed after scoring 85 runs. Ravindra Jadeja scored 39 not out and Shardul Thakur scored 17 not out. Both of them shared an unbeaten 30-run win to Team India. Jadeja shared a 58-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Kohli.

West Indies scored 315 runs for five wickets in 50 overs against India and set a target of 316 runs for the series win. Nicholas Pooran scored the highest 89 runs in 64 balls for the Caribbean team. Puran missed his second ODI century by just 11 runs. Captain Kieron Pollard scored an unbeaten 74 off 51 balls. Apart from this, Shai Hope contributed 42 runs, Roston Chase 38 and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 37 runs. Navdeep Saini took 2 wickets for Team India. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja got 1-1 wickets. Great in-form Shai Hope (42) and Evin Lewis (21) added 57 runs in 15 overs for the first wicket to give the team a slow but good start. Hope hit the first four of the innings on Mohammed Shami in the fourth over and then hit another four in this over. Louis also hit Navdeep Saini in the team in place of injured Deepak Chahar.

In the third over of Saini, however, Luis was lucky when Ravindra Jadeja failed to catch his difficult catch at point. Hope and Louis took the team’s score to 50 runs in the 13th over. Luis, however, caught Saini on long on in an attempt to play a big shot on the final ball of Jadeja’s first over.

In the next over of Kuldeep Yadav, Roston Chase (38) was lucky when his catch was dropped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Chase did not even open an account at this time. Hope, however, bowled after missing Shami’s straight ball. He hit five fours facing 50 balls. Pant also missed the catch of Shimron Hetmyer (37) off Jadeja.

Hetmyer hit Kuldeep and Shardul Thakur for six but Saini sent him to the pavilion. Saini also bowled Chase in his next over. Puran and Pollard then moved the innings forward. Pollard hit two sixes in Jadeja’s over after a slow start while Puran also hit Shami for a four and Shardul for a six.

Puran took the team’s score to 200 runs in the 41st over with fours on Kuldeep. He completed his second consecutive half-century in 43 balls with a six over Kuldeep. In Shami’s next over, Puran was lucky while Pant caught his catch. Puran hit three fours on Saini and hit two fours and a six on Shardul. He, however, caught Jadeja in this over of Shardul.

Puran faced 10 fours and three sixes in 64 balls. Pollard hit two fours and a six over Saini in the 49th over and also completed a half-century during this. He also hit two consecutive sixes in Shami’s final over. The half-century of Nicholas Pooran and captain Kieron Pollard and the century partnership between the two helped the West Indies recover from a slow start to score 315 against India. Puran shared 135 runs in 16.2 overs for the fifth wicket with captain Pollard (74 not out).

Team India captain Virat Kohli has decided to bowl after winning the toss and has invited West Indies to bat first. There has been a change in the playing eleven of the Indian team. Deepak Chahar is out of the team due to injury and Navdeep Saini has got the opportunity to make his ODI debut. Apart from this, there has been no change in the playing eleven of the West Indies.