India Beats China To Enter UN’S ECOSOC

India beats China to get elected to the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women Economic (UNCSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Afghanistan is the second country from the Asia-Pacific states to get elected to UNCSW along with India.

While India secured 38 of the 54 ballots, Afghanistan secured 39 ballots. China, on the other hand, secured only 27 ballots, failing to go past even the halfway mark.

Responding to the development, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations tweeted, “India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support.”