Top StoriesNationalWorld

India Beats China To Enter UN’S ECOSOC

By Pratidin Bureau
60

India beats China to get elected to the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women Economic (UNCSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Afghanistan is the second country from the Asia-Pacific states to get elected to UNCSW along with India.

While India secured 38 of the 54 ballots, Afghanistan secured 39 ballots. China, on the other hand, secured only 27 ballots, failing to go past even the halfway mark.

Related News

Yogi Adityanath Names “Mughal Museum” After…

Jaya Bachchan Ashamed Over MP Ravi Kishan’s Remarks

Angry Relatives of Patient Take Away Hospital’s Oxygen…

COVID-19: India Becomes Country With Highest Recoveries

Responding to the development, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations tweeted, “India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support.”

You might also like
National

Indian Navy celebrates Submarine Day

Regional

RS Polls: Biswajit Daimary Files Nomination

Top Stories

UAE and Israel Signed Historic Peace Deal

Sports

Assam’s Halicharan Narzary completes loan move to Chennaiyin FC

Regional

Guwahati gears up for Ambubachi

Regional

BRIBE : Nagaon DSP suspended

Comments
Loading...