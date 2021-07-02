India Becomes 3rd Country to Cross 4Lakh COVID-19 Deaths

India has become the third country in the world to cross 4lakh deaths due to COVID-19 with 853 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. After USA and Brazil, India crossed 4lakh deaths which stand at 4,00,312 behind the USA’s 6.05 lakh and Brazil’s 5.2 lakhs.

Meanwhile, India registered 46,617 new cases of COVID-19, as per the union health ministry’s data on Friday. A total of 59,384 patients recovered during the same time.

The top five states which registered maximum cases are Kerala with 12,868 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 9,195 cases, Tamil Nadu with 4,481 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 3,841 cases and Karnataka with 3,203 cases.

72.04% of the new cases have been reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 27.6% of the new cases.

As a result of the fresh cases on Sunday, the country’s total COVID-19 cases tally went up to 3,04,58,251.

In the last 24 hours, maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (252), followed by Kerala with 124 daily deaths.

However, with the daily recoveries continuing to outnumber the new cases for the 50th consecutive day now, the total number of recovered patients has increased to 2,95,48,302. The country’s recovery rate has risen to 96.75 per cent.

India’s active caseload has declined by 13,620 in the last 24 hours. It currently stands at 5,09,637.

Meanwhile, India administered a total of 42,64,123 doses in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of doses inoculated to 34,00,76,232.

