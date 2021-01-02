India: Bird Flu Virus Found In Dead Crows, Peacocks

Bird flu virus has been detected in around 50 dead crows carcasses in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, while, the virus was found in nearly 100 dead crows in Rajasthan’s Jhalawad putting the authorities on alert.

The authorities have now launched a drive to identify those with suspected flu symptoms in the area. In Nagaur, the flu was found in around 50 birds including peacocks.

According to a TOI report, a medical team is trying to cure atleast 50 peacocks while 2 peacocks are already dead.

“Kalwa sarpanch Dilip Singh confirmed that many peacocks were found dead under a banyan tree,” the report said.

“Nearly fifty crows were found dead on the campus of Daly College on Tuesday. Some of the carcasses were sent for tests to Bhopal. They were found to be carrying the H5N8 virus,” Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadaria told PTI.

“A survey is being conducted to trace those with cold, cough and fever in the radius of five kilometers in the plush Residency Area where the college is situated”, she said.

Suspected patients’ swab samples will be tested, she added.