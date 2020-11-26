India Cannot Forget 26/11 Attack: PM Modi

As India mourned the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India can never forget the attack planned by Pakistan and claimed that India has been combating terrorism with new policy and new method.

“India cannot forget Mumbai attack. Today’s India is facing terrorism with new strategy and new polity. I praise those security officers who have been playing major role in securing the country,” the Prime Minister was quoted saying in a New Indian Express report while addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing in Kevadia, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to security forces and personnel who were martyred.

On 2008, today, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in Mumbai when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out 12 attacks over four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300. Nine terrorists were killed and survivor, Ajmal Kasab, was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in November 11, 2012.