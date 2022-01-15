India Celebrates 74th Army Day; PM Modi Highlights ‘Invaluable Contribution’ Of Army

India on Saturday, January 15, is celebrating the 74th Army Day to honour the sacrifice of soldiers, who had served the nation selflessly and set an example of brotherhood.

Extending best wishes to the Army personnel, veterans, and their families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the ‘invaluable contribution’ of the Army.

“Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans, and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Army towards national safety,” the Prime Minister Tweeted.

Acknowledging the Army’s role in helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crises, PM Modi also said that the nation was proud of the ‘stellar contribution’ of the Army in peacekeeping missions.

Moreover, the Monumental National Flag, which is the world’s largest national flag made of khadi fabric has been put on a grand display along the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer to celebrate “Army Day”.

The Monumental National Flag has also been displayed at Longewala, which was the center of the historic stage of the battle between India and Pakistan in 1971. This is the fifth display of the National Flag since its unveiling in Leh on October 2, 2021.

Earlier on Army Day’s eve, Army chief general MM Naravane said that the Army stands firm to counter any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the country’s border, and India’s desire for peace is born out of strength and should not be mistaken otherwise.

Army Day is celebrated every year on this particular day in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa’ taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Fransis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of the country, on January 15, 1949.

ALSO READ: India Reports 2,68,833 Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 6,041