India, China 10th Military Meet Underway

By Pratidin Bureau
The tenth round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China are underway on Saturday on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Moldo.

The development comes in after completion of the disengagement process in both north and south banks of Pangong Lake.

As per reports, both the sides are supposed to discuss further disengagement points from other friction points.

The first phase of the disengagement which was announced last week has come to an end was reached after a sustained negotiation between both troops and on a diplomatic level. Around 150 Chinese tanks and nearly 5,000 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers have withdrawn.

China also confirmed on Friday that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the clash at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh with the Indian Army in June 2020  where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

