India-China Face-Off: Chinese Prez Directs Army ‘Prepare For War’

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid ongoing border tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chinese president Xi Jinping urged that country’s military brass to achieve the targets of ‘strengthening’ China’s national defence and armed forces. 

Jinping, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission was attending a plenary meeting of a delegation of People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police Force, Xinhua reported. 

Jinping’s comments may be viewed on the backdrop of the ongoing tension between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh. Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of military chiefs and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to review the situation along the Chinese borders.

