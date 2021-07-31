India, China Hold Military Talks For Further Disengagement From Eastern Ladakh

Amid the 14-month standoff between India and China, the 12th round of Commander-level talks is underway to discuss the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

As per reports, the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, and the talks have started at 10.30 am.

“India is hopeful of a positive outcome on the disengagement process in Hot Springs and Gogra,” ANI reported.

The 11th round of military dialogue had taken place on April 9 at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the LAC and it lasted for around 13 hours where both sides discussed ways to take forward the disengagement process in Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang with a larger aim to bring down tensions in the region, as reported by ANI.

However, there was no forward movement in the disengagement process.