India, China To Hold Ninth Round Of Talks Soon

In a latest development in the India-China border talks, both militaries will hold a ninth round of talks to resolve disputes in Eastern Ladakh.

The last round of talks was held in November 6 last year.

The latest “Corps Commander level meet is likely to take place in the next few days, probably in a day or two”, the sources said adding contours of the dialogue were being worked out and some changes are expected, IANS reported.

A Ministry of External Affairs representative is likely to be part of the dialogue, it added.

Despite the continuous deadlocks since early last year both countries have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels.

“We are prepared to hold our ground where we are for as long as it takes to achieve our national goals and interest,” Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.