India, China To Maintain Stability On Ground

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
India and China have agreed to maintain stability and avoid any new conflicts in eastern Ladakh at the 11th round of military talks.

A day after the talks, the Indian Army on Saturday said in a statement “The two sides had a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh”.

“The two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols,” the Army said.

“The two sides agreed that it was important to take guidance from the consensus of their leaders, continue their communication and dialogue and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” it added.

“They also agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and jointly maintain peace in the border areas,” the statement said.

The 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks took place at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The parleys began at around 10:30 AM and ended at 11:30 PM.

